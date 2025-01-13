Skills bootcamps to support workers and businesses in the Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Year skills bootcamps for healthcare professionals, aspiring teachers, and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are launching at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) this January.

The flexible, fully funded courses are part of the Government's Lifetime Skills Guarantee.

Spanning up to 16 weeks, the courses offer adults aged 19 and over the chance to develop essential sector-specific skills and advance their careers.

Ensuring flexibility, the courses offer a blend of online and college-based learning, with in-person sessions taking place at NWSLC’s Nuneaton or Wigston campuses.

Providing intensive, focused training the bootcamps also support local employers by addressing workforce gaps and support self-employed professionals to broaden their expertise.

Paving the way for new job opportunities, these programmes also offer unemployed participants a guaranteed interview.

Among the available courses, ‘Greener Healthcare for All’ empowers professionals to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to a net-zero future within the West Midlands healthcare sector.

‘Net Zero for Business’ supports SMEs in the region by equipping employees with the tools and knowledge to drive sustainability initiatives.

The ‘Step into Teaching and Training’ programme caters to individuals and businesses in Leicester and Leicestershire, offering pathways for those interested in teaching or training adults in settings such as community education, prisons, or further education.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said: "Our Skills Bootcamps are designed to provide real opportunities for individuals and businesses to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

“Whether it’s building sustainable practices, advancing professional skills, or taking the first steps into a new career, these programmes offer flexible and practical solutions to meet evolving demands. I encourage anyone interested to act quickly and take advantage of this fantastic initiative."

Enrolment is open now, and interested participants must sign up in January to secure their spot.

For any learner enquiries please email [email protected]

For any employer enquiries please email [email protected]

For more information please visit https://www.nwslc.ac.uk/course/skills-bootcamps/