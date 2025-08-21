Southam College are pleased to celebrate strong performances from Year 11 students this year

A huge amount of hard work and effort has gone into achieving this year’s GCSE and vocational results, with 70% of students achieved Grade 4 or above in Maths and English and 55% of all GCSE grades being a Grade 5 or above across all subjects.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students, parents, carers and the school are celebrating all of the great individual achievements and effort, which demonstrate the confidence and resilience of our young people.

Whilst we are proud of every single student, particular congratulations go to Louise Anderson, Scarlett Stephens, Hannah Leathers, Oliver Lester, Sahib Bhamra, James Radford, Leo Amos, Andrew Adams, Olivia Clarke, Josie Hilton and Christopher Sayers who all achieved 4 or more Grade 9’s along with their results, with some students achieving 10 Grade 9’s!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Congratulations also go to Isabelle Knight, Angela Wearing, Kiana Alvar, Artiom Melkov, Alex Pforter, Isla Gardner, Jessica Tetlow and Charlotte Hayes, for making fantastic progress over their time in secondary school.

I’m really happy with my results and couldn’t of asked for better

Headteacher, Miss Mason, commented “I am so proud of our Year 11 students and know that the hard work they have put in has opened the door to their next step in education and training. There are so many cohort and individual successes, including our young people who have overcome adversity during their final exam year, demonstrating resilience beyond their years. I would like to congratulate all student and thank both families and staff for all of their effort over this journey to GCSEs. It has been such a pleasure to see them receive their results this morning.”