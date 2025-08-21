Southam College are pleased to celebrate strong performances from Year 11 students this year
Students, parents, carers and the school are celebrating all of the great individual achievements and effort, which demonstrate the confidence and resilience of our young people.
Whilst we are proud of every single student, particular congratulations go to Louise Anderson, Scarlett Stephens, Hannah Leathers, Oliver Lester, Sahib Bhamra, James Radford, Leo Amos, Andrew Adams, Olivia Clarke, Josie Hilton and Christopher Sayers who all achieved 4 or more Grade 9’s along with their results, with some students achieving 10 Grade 9’s!
Congratulations also go to Isabelle Knight, Angela Wearing, Kiana Alvar, Artiom Melkov, Alex Pforter, Isla Gardner, Jessica Tetlow and Charlotte Hayes, for making fantastic progress over their time in secondary school.
Headteacher, Miss Mason, commented “I am so proud of our Year 11 students and know that the hard work they have put in has opened the door to their next step in education and training. There are so many cohort and individual successes, including our young people who have overcome adversity during their final exam year, demonstrating resilience beyond their years. I would like to congratulate all student and thank both families and staff for all of their effort over this journey to GCSEs. It has been such a pleasure to see them receive their results this morning.”