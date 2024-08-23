Southam College GCSE Results Day

Matt

Southam College are incredibly proud of Year 11 students for their hard work and effort in this year’s GCSE results.

Students, families and the school are celebrating fantastic individual academic achievements and progress, demonstrating the confidence and resilience of young people. Overall, 24% of GCSE grades were Grades 7 to 9. 72% of students achieved Grade 4 or above in Maths and 78% of students achieved Grade 4 or above in English and 50% of students achieved a Grade 5 or above in both Maths and English.

Particular mentions go to Lola White, Amy Buckley, Sophie Edwards, Valentino Watson and Emma Lockley for making exceptional progress over their time at secondary school and to Amelie Ellis, Daniel Jones, Sofia Fernandez, Callum Dolan and Oliver Smith who all achieved 4 or more Grade 9’s along with their results, with Amelie getting 9 Grade 9s!

Headteacher, Miss Mason, commented “It is a privilege to witness the journey that these students have taken and know the effort that has been put in to achieve these results. They have overcome so much change in the last 5 years and are now moving on to exciting futures ahead of them. Congratulations to our students and thanks to our parents, carers and staff for all of their support over the years.”