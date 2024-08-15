Southam College is delighted to celebrate A Level and Level 3 Vocational results

The hard work of students has culminated in fantastic results across the Sixth Form with A Level achievement reaching 32% of grades at A*/A and 59% of grades A*-B and for vocational courses 78% of grades at D*/D.

Whilst there are too many brilliant individual efforts to list mention them all, particular congratulations go to: Ben Casey, Jonathan Ingram and Max Shirley (3 A* Grades) Tegan Southwick (3 D* Grades) Matthew Bailey, Jak Del Torre, Hattie Sullivan, Josef Panek and Samuel Buckingham are recognised for their excellent results but also making outstanding progress in their Key Stage 5 studies. Headteacher, Miss Mason, commented 'I am incredibly proud of all of our students’ achievements this year, this cohort have managed a school building move in the middle of their Year 13 and have risen to every challenge they have faced with kindness and resilience. Their academic success mirrors their character and I wish them luck for the future. I would like to thank parents and carers for their support throughout the last two years and our committed staff team for the preparation and commitment given to all students.’