Southam College is thrilled to celebrate A Level and Level 3 Vocational results.

Students hard work and dedication to their courses has culminated in brilliant results across the Sixth Form with over a quarter of A Level grades being A*-A and 59% of grades A*-B and for vocational courses 57% of grades at D*-D.

Whilst we are proud of every single student’s achievement and effort, particular congratulations go to: Charlotte Hilton and Ben Bartley (3 A* Grades), Keya Ray, Mollie Irvine and Erin Bradley (2 A* Grades and 1 A Grade) Jasmine Chandler, Holly Shepherd-Smith, Persia Baria, Phoebe Cook, Todd Dufty, Alexander Stephen, Oscar Duggleby, William Potter and Ethan Gough are recognised for their excellent results but also making outstanding progress in their Key Stage 5 studies.

Headteacher, Miss Mason, commented 'We are delighted to celebrate with our Year 13 students, who have been role models in the school and deserve every individual success that they have achieved this year. These results are a stepping stone to the next stage of their life and we wish them luck as they move on to further education and employment. Thank you to staff and families for the endless support given to students, it makes such an impact on our young people.’