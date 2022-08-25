Southam students perform well in GCSEs despite challenging times

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southem College students.

Southam College students have been praised for their hard work in challenging times.

It’s been another fantastic year of Year 11 performance, with 75% of students achieving Grades 4 and above in both English Language and Maths and 58% achieving Grades 5 and above in both English Language and Maths.

There were also some exceptional performances across all GCSE subjects at Grades 7-9, with 38% of all GCSE grades being Grade 7 or above.