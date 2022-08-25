Southam students perform well in GCSEs despite challenging times
Exceptional performances at Southam College
Southam College students have been praised for their hard work in challenging times.
It’s been another fantastic year of Year 11 performance, with 75% of students achieving Grades 4 and above in both English Language and Maths and 58% achieving Grades 5 and above in both English Language and Maths.
There were also some exceptional performances across all GCSE subjects at Grades 7-9, with 38% of all GCSE grades being Grade 7 or above.
Staff said while students have made excellent achievements, in what has been a challenging and unsettled few years of preparation, particular mentions go to; Amelia Blumberger, Megan Moses, Mae Madondo, Cameron Morrison, Sienna Viteri, Max Shirley, Mae Quinney, Shaun Turner and Callum Stewart who all achieved seven or more Grade 9’s in their GCSEs. Exceptional progress over their time in secondary school go to Emma Curtis, Abigail Watson, Eleri Richard, Holly Timms, Marie Green and Isabel Mathur.