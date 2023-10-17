Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Cawston schoolgirl beat off stiff competition in a badminton tournament to play her way to a bronze medal.

Riddhi Radhakrishna, 8, competed in the U12 category of the Warwickshire School Badminton Association competition.

Her mother, Rashmi, said: “Both Riddhi’s father, Vinay, and I are very proud of our daughter. We hope she carries on well.”