Sporty Cawston schoolgirl makes 'racket' about badminton award

Bronze medal for Riddhi Radhakrishna, 8
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 16:10 BST
A Cawston schoolgirl beat off stiff competition in a badminton tournament to play her way to a bronze medal.

Riddhi Radhakrishna, 8, competed in the U12 category of the Warwickshire School Badminton Association competition.

Her mother, Rashmi, said: “Both Riddhi’s father, Vinay, and I are very proud of our daughter. We hope she carries on well.”

Warwickshire Schools Badminton Association (WSBA) is the organisation which runs junior county badminton in Warwickshire, for players under the age of 18.

