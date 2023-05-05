Register
Sporty students from Rugby school battle it out in athletics competition

“The boys came fourth overall, narrowly missing out on a medal. This was some achievement indeed given the scale and strength of some of the opposing athletes,many of whom were from prestigious independent schools”

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 5th May 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:56 BST

Sporty students from Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College narrowly missed out on a medal when they took part in an athletics competition.

Back in March, the year 8 boys competed in Rugby Town Indoor Athletics Competition at Harris School.

They went on to represent East Warwickshire at the Warwickshire County Schools’ Athletics Competitions, held at Solihull Sports Centre.

Most Popular
The year 8 boys who took part in the competition.The year 8 boys who took part in the competition.
The year 8 boys who took part in the competition.

Students competed in a range of athletics events including a mixture of runs, throws and jumps.

PE teacher, Rob Dignum, said: “The boys came fourth overall, narrowly missing out on a medal.

“This was some achievement indeed given the scale and strength of some of the opposing athletes, many of whom were from prestigious independent schools.”

