State-of-the-art automotive, engineering, immersive and T Level facilities unveiled at NWSLC during Colleges Week

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) has officially unveiled its impressive £2.5 million cutting-edge Automotive, Engineering, Immersive and T Level facilities, which will provide “21st century solutions” for industry.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Distinguished guests, including Jodie Gosling MP for Nuneaton, Councillor Bill Hancox, Mayor of Nuneaton and Bedworth, Councillor Richard Flemming, Deputy Mayor of Hinckley and Bosworth, Tom Shardlow, Chief Executive of Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council, and Steve Maxey, Chief Executive of North Warwickshire Borough Council, were given an exclusive tour of the new facilities at the official unveiling on Friday, 7 March.

Held during Colleges Week (3-7 March) the visitors experienced firsthand the advanced technology and resources now available to students across the region thanks to the college’s commitment to providing technical education and equipping students with industry-ready skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NWSLC Chief Executive and Principal Marion Plant OBE emphasised the importance of investing in technical education to bridge the skills gap for local employers. She highlighted how these new facilities will support the development of future professionals in automotive, engineering, and other key sectors.

Front row left to right: Steve Maxey, Chief Executive of North Warwickshire Borough Council NWSLC Chief Executive and Principal Marion Plant OBE Jodie Gosling MP for Nuneaton Councillor Bill Hancox, Mayor of Nuneaton and Bedworth Jill Flemming, Deputy Mayor’s consort, Hinckley and Bosworth Councillor Richard Flemming, Deputy Mayor of Hinckley and Bosworth Tom Shardlow, Chief Executive of Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council

She said: “Costing over £2.5 million, we are very proud to be unveiling our industry standard Automotive, Engineering, immersive and T Level facilities today, which will enhance teaching and learning, and further ensure our students are work ready and can meet the local, regional and national skills demands.

“Working with over 400 employer partners ensures that students are equipped with the industry knowledge and hands-on experience that employers, including JLR, Bentley, Jungheinrich, George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust, Sunbelt Rentals and the International Powered Access Federation, value, giving them a competitive edge in today’s workforce.

“It is vital that we have been able to invest in technical education to bridge the skills gap for local employers, enabling our future health care professionals, mechanics, engineers and educators to learn not only vocational skills but also employability and core skills of communication and teamwork in industry standard facilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The redevelopment has created bespoke industry-standard spaces, including mock hospital wards, nurseries, laboratories, and engineering workshops. These state-of-the-art environments provide students with essential practical experience to prepare them for their careers.

The new automotive workshops have been designed in collaboration with leading industry partners, Parkers, ensuring students train with the latest tools and equipment. Features include upgraded ramps, workstations, tracking equipment, a tyre changer, and a wheel balancer—helping students gain hands-on experience in environments that mirror real-world industry settings.

Jodie Gosling, MP for Nuneaton, said: “These new facilities are absolutely incredible – it’s so good to have £2.5 million of investment and an immersive room on offer for the young people of Nuneaton.

“It’s clear to see that the Government’s main objective is growth. We’ve got eight areas of growth and all of those growth areas are going to need skilled staff. This gives us an absolutely incredible opportunity to make sure we’re growing those skills – that they’re coming from the kids of Nuneaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From what I hear from students and staff, this is a really good college. It’s got so many pathways to make sure students get the support, skills, training and access to opportunities that they need for a successful future.”

A highlight of the expansion is the Immersive Room, a £160,000 investment funded through the LSIF project and supplied by Igloo Vision. This state-of-the-art space allows students to engage in highly realistic, interactive learning experiences through immersive technology. By replicating real-world scenarios, the room enhances student engagement, improves retention of information, and allows learners to practice skills in a safe environment.

The official opening of these facilities underscores NWSLC’s commitment to delivering high-quality technical education that meets industry demands. By working closely with employer partners, the college ensures students gain the skills and experience needed to thrive in their chosen fields.

For more information about NWSLC and its courses, visit www.nwslc.ac.uk.