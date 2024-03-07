Storytelling event brings the books to life for Warwickshire school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school is located near the developer’s Ashlawn Gardens development in Rugby, and the event is another part of the homebuilder’s outreach to the local community.

Experienced storyteller Mark Fraser took the pupils on a journey beyond the pages through various stories to help promote the joy of reading.

World Book Day is celebrated globally to inspire reading among children. Its mission is to promote reading for pleasure and education, offering every child and young person the opportunity to have a book of their own.

Mark said: “It was a great privilege to be able to share these wonderful stories with the pupils at Bilton C of E Junior School. It always amazes me that children will engage, create and be enraptured by storytelling. It is wonderful to see large corporate businesses supporting and encouraging such creativity."

Rebecca Ross, Head of School at Bilton C of E Junior School, said: “Witnessing the joy on the children's faces as Mark shared his captivating stories was truly delightful. The enchantment woven through just words was refreshing and succeeded in capturing the imaginations of everyone present. Huge appreciation goes out to Barrett Homes for arranging this fantastic opportunity for all the children.”

The children experienced first-hand how oral storytelling has allowed stories to survive and evolve over thousands of years, and across continents.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “It was a pleasure to host a storytelling session for pupils from Bilton C of E Junior School and we’re pleased to hear how Mark’s stories really enchanted the children.

“Events such as these give us the opportunity to make a difference in the communities in which we build and encourage skills such as reading, writing, listening and creativity amongst local children.”

More information about Mark Fraser’s work can be found at his website.