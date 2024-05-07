Student bursary scheme expanded to support even more individuals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Oken Eyffler Bursary has expanded to support students aged 16 and above, after previously only being available for those over 18.

The charity Oken Eyffler launched the bursary in partnership with WCG in 2020 to support access to further and higher education courses at the college group.

It provides students with grants of up to £1,000 to assist with the costs of travel, accommodation, books and equipment, and college trips.

Katherine Skudra, of WCG

It has also now been broadened to support families with cost-of-living issues which may act as a barrier to students.

The bursary scheme is open to those living in the CV34 postcode or those who live in one of the surrounding villages of Bishops Tachbrook, Barford, Sherbourne, Hampton on the Hill, Hampton Magna, Budbrooke, Hatton, Haseley, Haseley Knob or Leek Wootton and have a connection to Warwick.

It is available to students studying any course at any of the colleges within the WCG group, including Royal Leamington Spa College, Warwick Trident College, Rugby College, Moreton Morrell College, Evesham College and Pershore College.

The Charity of Thomas Oken and Nicholas Eyffler was formed following the generosity of the two named benefactors and businessmen who lived in Tudor times.

Katherine Skudra, Head of Student Welfare at WCG, said: “It is fantastic that the bursary scheme has opened up to those aged 16 and above, meaning that hundreds of additional students will be eligible to apply.

“It is also extremely positive that the cost-of-living crisis is being taken into consideration, and if one of our families receives an unexpected bill, such as their boiler breaking down, they may be eligible to receive a bursary to help ease the effect this has on the household.

“We would like to thank the Oken Eyffler Charity for its continued support in enabling us to provide bursaries to our students.”