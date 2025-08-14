Students at Nicholas Chamberlaine School, Bedworth celebrate A-level success

Nicholas Chamberlaine School (NCS) Bedworth, Warwickshire, rated Good across all areas by Ofsted - part of the Griffin Schools Trust, a family of 12 award-winning schools - is celebrating the determination, success and personal growth of its VI Form students with another year of excellent A-level results. Their outstanding achievements illustrate the hard work of students, staff and families.

Academic highlights include:

100% of students have achieved three passes

A record number of passes at A* - B

83% of students have accepted places at university

This year has the best results of the past 10 years with a value added score of 0.54

Excellent results mean students have secured their preferred places at universities across the country including Birmingham, Bristol, Warwick, Lancaster, Leicester and Aberystwyth. Their chosen subjects include Optometry, Pharmacy, Civil Engineering, Film and Television Production, Psychology, Biochemistry, History, Forensic Science Biomedical Science, Zoology, Sports Therapy, Law, English Literature, and Geography.

Some of the standout students who excelled this year, include:

Lacey who has achieved three grade As in Maths, Biology and Chemistry and will now go on to study Biochemistry at the University of Warwick. Lacey has worked incredibly hard over the course of the last two years and is the very epitome of resilience. She has also helped other students in her year with their studies as well as mentoring students in younger year groups.

Ruby who has achieved two As and B in Criminology, Philosophy and Psychology, as well as gaining an A in her Extended Project, and is heading to the University of Lancaster to study English Literature. Ruby moved to NCS from a local school at the start of Year 12 and quickly became an important part of the NCS VI Form family. She has been an amazing student and a brilliant role model for her peers.

Rhian who has achieved an A* and A and B in Sociology, Criminology and Psychology. She’s going on to study Adult Nursing at Coventry University. Rhian also joined us at the start of Year 12 and quickly settled in to become a key member of the ambassador team. She has always been passionate about social sciences and her caring nature shines through - she is incredibly well suited for a career in nursing.

Jaslene who has achieved two grade As and one grade B in Biology, Psychology and Chemistry and will now go on to study medicine. She worked tirelessly throughout the past two years and has been an outstanding member of the ambassador team. She is very driven and will have an outstanding career in her chosen field.

Rosie who has achieved two grade As and one grade B in Biology, Geography and Chemistry, as well as a grade C in her Extended Project, and is off to study Pharmacy at the University of Birmingham. Rosie has worked incredibly hard over the course of the last two years and has been an integral part of the VI Form. She has always wanted to complete a degree in Pharmacy and we know that she will be incredibly successful.

Skye has achieved two grade As and one grade B in Sociology, Criminology and Psychology. She is heading to Aberystwyth University to study Psychology. Skye was an original member of the ambassador team and has used her organisational skills to develop a programme designed to integrate all students, as well as being a key member of the charities team. She has been incredibly resilient and her superb results are in no small part due to her incredible work ethic.

The school is also very excited to be welcoming back one of this year’s cohort as a member of staff in September. Lois will be working with UCS linked to Northampton University, spending time at NCS as she trains to be a PE teacher.

Commenting on the results, Ms Alison Ramsay, Executive Head said: "It is a proud moment for all of our school community. We’re delighted with these excellent results which show the dedication and hard work of our amazing young people, and speak strongly of their resilience and talent, and the great way in which many of them have met personal and social challenges, achieving great results whilst contributing positively to their community.

"We encourage families, neighbours, and local partners to come to the school and enjoy the wonderful work going on in the school every day. We now say goodbye to our class of 2025 and wish them all the success as they venture off to university or into the world of work."

Mr Smith, Head of VI Form, said: "At NCS we pride ourselves on our family culture. Our VI Form has always been about more than just grades – it’s about growing into the kind of person who makes a difference. We care just as much about kindness, resilience, curiosity and integrity as we do about results.

"Our aim is to help our students not only leave with qualifications, but with confidence, compassion and a clear sense of who they are."