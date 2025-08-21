Students at Rugby High School celebrate amazing GCSE results

Rugby High School students are celebrating simply amazing GCSE results today. After the great success of the school’s A Level results last week, today Rugby High School students are celebrating the fact that nearly a quarter of all grades awarded this year to RHS students were a grade 9, with over half of all grades being grades 9-8. A superb achievement for our students, families and the staff at RHS.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head teacher Mark Grady said: “We could not be prouder of our students, receiving these results today. They have worked incredibly hard, and deserve every success. To have exceeded the number of grade 9s and 8s achieved last year and in 2019 is a superb effort.

"The average grade achieved by our students was a grade 8, with 2% more grade 9s than 2019 and 3% more grades 9-8 than 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Clearly, our students follow the motto of Rugby High School, and have set the highest of heights in their hearts. What wonderful success! It is a real testament to the quality of education students receive at RHS, and proof of our students’ determination and hard work to achieve the very best. We could not be happier for our students and their families, and they should be rightly proud of such outstanding results.

Confirming her place at Rugby High for Sixth Form. Photo: Rugby High School

"Once again, our outcomes prove that RHS is absolutely the place where you can rely on getting the very best grades and even more importantly, the support to ensure you can make successful next steps in life. This is a testament to the incredible work of our staff, and of course, the dedication and commitment of our students and families, working in partnership with us to gain the very best outcomes.

"I’m sure our students have read the doom-laden news stories about fewer top grades and “return to pre-pandemic levels” that speculation is difficult to read when waiting for your results. But I am so pleased to say that the 2025 cohort have been prepared brilliantly, and have achieved incredibly highly – above pre-pandemic levels! We are so proud of their efforts, and wish them every success in their next steps, the vast majority of whom will be staying on to complete A Levels at Rugby High School.

"Other fantastic news for our students: 13% of the cohort gained eight grade 9s or more, and 72% of all grades awarded were grades 9-7. 18% of students taking Art GCSE were commended by the exam board for having received some of the highest marks in the country overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are quite simply overwhelmed at the success-stories of our students.”

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Rugby High School. Photo: Rugby High School

If you’re a year 11 student looking for the best place to study in year 12, a school that not only aspires to achieve the highest grades, but offers individual and personalised support throughout your time here, then RHS really is the place for you. We are already oversubscribed for 2024-25, so make sure to get to the school with your GCSE results on Thursday 21st August to secure your place.