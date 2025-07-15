Students enjoy fun-filled PGL activity weekend

Students give paddle boarding a try!

A group of fifty students from The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College recently visited PGL’s Caythorpe Court, in Lincolnshire, as part of an adventurous school visit.

The Year 9 students took part in a range of exciting activities during the extra-curricular weekend visit. During the trip students spent time on the centre’s lake testing their balance while paddle boarding. The daring students conquered their fears as they scaled heights on the zip-wire, giant swing, and strenuous Jacob’s ladder. There was also the opportunity to try new activities such as archery tag and laser tag.

Throughout the weekend the students were guided and encouraged by their teachers and expert PGL staff, who demonstrated techniques and encouraged the students to step outside their comfort zones.

Trip organiser and Head of Year 9, Carole Labreize, said: “We had a fantastic weekend with PGL, throughout which the students were absolutely amazing. It was great to see so many of them really challenging themselves to go out of their comfort zones by getting involved with all the activities.”

Blake Francis, Headteacher, said, “School is about so much more than what happens in the classroom. Having experiences like attending the PGL activity weekend is really important, as they help our students develop their confidence and teamwork skills. I have really enjoyed hearing about the trip from the students, and it sounds like they had a brilliant time. I also want to thank our dedicated staff for giving up their weekend to accompany the students on the trip.”

About AVS

The Avon Valley School a­­nd Performing Arts College is a popular and oversubscribed 11-16 school situated in Newbold, Rugby, which is led by Headteacher Blake Francis. With 1100 students on roll, the school, which is judged ‘good’ by Ofsted, is housed in a state-of-the-art building that opened in 2007. The school gained its P­­erforming Arts Status in 2004, and prides itself on giving students the opportunity to perform and gain confidence through the arts; recent productions include Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, Matilda and Mary Poppins.