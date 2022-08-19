'Students faced more pressure than ever this year' - Princethorpe College head celebrates excellent A-level results
34 high-flyers achieved three or more A*or A grades
Princethorpe College is celebrating an excellent set of A-level results.
Out of a cohort of 127 students who completed their A-levels, BTEC and Extended Project Qualification this year, at the top end 45% of all A-level grades are A* or A and overall 95% of grades are A* to C.
Impressively, 34 high-flyers achieved three or more A*or A grades and special mention must go to Freya Caine, Sebastian Dibb, Caitlin Mason, Ben Scares and Ciaran Smith who all achieved four A*s.
Ed Hester, Headmaster, said: “With students sitting the first set A-level examinations in three years and the fact that this cohort had their GCSEs cancelled because of the pandemic, there has been even more pressure on our young people this year. We are delighted that their results reflect the hard work and perseverance of this extremely talented year group. It has been an extremely demanding time but happily the overwhelming majority have been accepted to study at their university of choice.
He continued, “Our Upper Sixth remained resilient during their time in the Sixth Form and I would like to thank our dedicated staff who worked with immense professionalism in supporting students through their courses, giving them an excellent preparation for their various next steps.”