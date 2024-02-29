Students plan for top jobs as part of National Careers Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The research, carried out for National Careers Week (4-9 March 2024), asked 4,000 teenagers to name the jobs that most interested them, with doctor, engineer and teacher being named in the top three. When asked which organisations they would like to work for, respondents were most likely to name the NHS, Apple and Google, with Tesla and NASA also appearing in the shortlist.

NWSLC students are being invited to consider these career options and many more as part of a Careers Festival due to be held at the college’s main campuses in Nuneaton, Hinckley and Wigston. They will get the chance to meet big brand employers including Asda, Delifrance and Wincanton, as well as organisations such as Keller, Inspired to Care and McClaren Construction. Local businesses and organisations getting involved in the events include LOROS and George Eliot Hospital. Also, in attendance will be the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, and the Army. During the week, students will get the chance to attend a virtual careers fair online.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “As we approach National Careers Week, it is fascinating to learn where young people see their futures and great to hear that vital professions remain at the forefront of their ambitions. It is good to know that our public services will be in safe hands and that there is a huge interest in engineering, an area where future skills are in high demand.

Students at NWSLC getting ready to join the healthcare sector

“It is worth reflecting on how much the world of work has changed within the last decade, and how employees of the future will increasingly need digital skills, and to know how to work with AI as automation increases, changing the nature of day-to-day work tasks. During the week ahead, we will enable our students to focus on the wonderful opportunities that will be open to them as a result of completing their college programmes.

“Making decisions about next steps in careers and education can be challenging especially in the current dynamic job market. At NWSLC, our expertise in offering free independent advice and guidance is externally accredited and we offer one-to-one careers sessions for students as well as those considering their next steps.”

National Careers Week is a celebration of careers guidance and free resources in education across the UK. The aim is to provide a focus for careers guidance activity at an important stage in the academic calendar to help support young people leaving education.

