Students support decarbonisation project at Warwick Hospital

Engineering students have been supporting a major decarbonisation project being delivered at Warwick Hospital.

Warwick Hospital is undergoing a major decarbonisation project which F P Hurley, a building services company from South Wales, is working on.

The £9 million project will help towards reducing carbon and energy costs at Warwick Hospital.

F P Hurley has been working with Warwick Trident College to provide work experience opportunities for students.

: Cameron Baines, Euan Jones (F P Hurley) and Harry Woodroffe.

Warwick Trident College, which is part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group), is a specialist engineering college and there are plans to continue engaging with FP Hurley on further work experience and work placement programmes

Two students on the BTEC Level 2 Engineering course at the college have been the first to benefit from the new relationship.

Cameron Bains and Harry Woodroffe had a week-long work placement with FP Hurley at its Warwick Hospital site.

The project will see South Warwickshire University Foundation Trust’s carbon footprint significantly reduced. FP Hurley is upgrading the power supply, installing air source and water source heat pumps, and installing new district heating mains feeding the satellite plantrooms.

The work also includes the installation of solar PV panels and window upgrades. Students were able to see the decarbonisation project in progress across the work placement.

F P Hurley is headquartered in Wales and will seek to work with Warwick Trident College on other projects in the Warwickshire and wider West Midlands.

Vicky Mitchell, of F P Hurley, said: “As a company we are always looking at ways to best engage with communities in the areas we are completing projects.

“Our work in decarbonisation is at the cutting edge of the sector. After speaking with Warwick Trident College to understand their engineering offer, it became clear that their students would benefit significantly from experiencing work on the site at Warwick Hospital.

“We’re pleased to have started to build this relationship with the college and hope to continue to be able to offer work experience and other development opportunities for students in the future.”

Warwick Trident College works with employers to ensure its courses are reacting to skills needs and was awarded the Queen’s Anniversary Prize in recognition of its work in Engineering three years ago.

Stephen Leck, Industry Placement Coordinator at Warwick Trident College, said: “It has been great to work with F P Hurley to provide vitally important industry experience for our students.

“This is the type of experience you simply can’t get in a workshop. It will set the students up for the future and ensure they have an understanding of the skills they need to thrive in the workplace after completing their college studies.

“We look forward to continuing to work with F P Hurley as the firm continues the project at Warwick Hospital and hope to support them on further projects in Warwickshire moving forwards.”