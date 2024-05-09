Students turn career detectives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday 8 May, Harris CofE Academy ran a Career Detectives event

Representatives from a diverse range of careers were invited to take part in the activity. Students travelled around the room, speed networking style, asking questions to try to guess the job of the person at the table.

This led to many interesting career conversations in which students could discover jobs they may not have heard about before and develop skills such as team working and problem solving.

One student said that they “felt like Sherlock Holmes.” Another stated that it helped them to discover and get to know more jobs.

Anna Wilson, Careers Adviser said “This is the third time we have run this event at Harris and it is always enjoyed by students and our visitors. Career Detectives is a fun way to encourage career conversations, introduce new jobs, challenge stereotypes and develop key transferrable employability skills.