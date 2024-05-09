Students turn career detectives

By Anna WilsonContributor
Published 9th May 2024, 15:09 BST
On Wednesday 8 May, Harris CofE Academy ran a Career Detectives event

Representatives from a diverse range of careers were invited to take part in the activity. Students travelled around the room, speed networking style, asking questions to try to guess the job of the person at the table.

This led to many interesting career conversations in which students could discover jobs they may not have heard about before and develop skills such as team working and problem solving.

One student said that they “felt like Sherlock Holmes.” Another stated that it helped them to discover and get to know more jobs.

Students at Career Detectives activityStudents at Career Detectives activity
Students at Career Detectives activity

Anna Wilson, Careers Adviser said “This is the third time we have run this event at Harris and it is always enjoyed by students and our visitors. Career Detectives is a fun way to encourage career conversations, introduce new jobs, challenge stereotypes and develop key transferrable employability skills.

“I would like to thank those who supported our event. One Year 7 said that they enjoyed seeing how much they enjoyed their work.”

