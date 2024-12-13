Study reveals Gen Alpha favour compassionate careers and are 'unfollowing' social media career paths

Pre-school children aged two to five are already prioritising values of kindness, empathy and selflessness with harmonious career ambitions. In the ever-exciting, adventure filled world of childhood, Gen Alpha have their sights firmly set on helping others and making a positive impact.

Their academic learning journeys may have just begun, however, determined pre-schoolers are fostering altruistic values, with top career choices including a doctor or nurse (35%), teacher (21%) and vet (18%).

Gone are the days when fame and fortune were the priority, with girls preferring to follow a career path where they help people or animals rather than be a popstar (8%), YouTuber/influencer (3%) or even follow the footsteps of Liz Truss and Theresa May in becoming Prime Minister (1%). Despite concerns about screentime, with almost half of parents (48%) polled saying they’re worried about time spent online, Gen Alpha are keen to pursue off-screen careers with only 3% aspiring to be Influencers.

The research, which was commissioned by leading global children’s entertainment company, Spin Master, to highlight its new preschool franchise, Vida The Vet, polled UK parents of children aged two to five on their children’s career ambitions.

Of those polled, 18 per cent said they wanted to follow in the footsteps of Vida in healing animals – this is in comparison to just 8 per cent of boys wanting to pursue the veterinary career path. Boys of the same age were more focused on action-packed careers with a footballer (23%), police officer (22%) and firefighter (21%) topping the list of professions the young boys that were polled said they wanted to pursue

Three quarters of parents (76%) believe their children’s current interests will inspire their future career ambitions and nearly half (42%) believe watching TV shows with animals will lead their children to want to become a vet when they grow up.

Vida The Vet, which is available to watch on Cbeebies, BBC iPlayer and YouTube, follows 10-year-old Vida as she cares for woodland creatures that live just outside her home in Sweetwood. Vida and her trusty hamster sidekick, Popcorn, help animals including tigers, bears, foxes and koalas, through their ailments, whilst sharing true and interesting animal facts per episode to expand little ones’ wildlife knowledge.

Vida The Vet has recently teamed up on Instagram with TV personality and Hits Radio DJ, Gemma Atkinson and her daughter, Mia, to highlight the fun and educational value Vida The Vet brings to youngsters. Gemma said, “We’re huge animal lovers, so it’s not surprising that Vida The Vet has quickly become Mia’s favourite TV show. I love how it combines a fantasy world with real educational animal facts – I’ve even learnt a thing or two myself!

“Vida The Vet has encouraged Mia to learn about wildlife and look after animals. Whilst Gorka and I will encourage Mia to become whatever she wants to be when she grows up, thanks to watching Vida on TV, she’s definitely been inspired to become a Vet!”

Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master’s President of Entertainment said, “Vida The Vet debuted on Cbeebies and BBC iPlayer earlier this year and it’s become a huge success amongst pre-schoolers. Vida’s curiosity and quick thinking provides kids across the country a character that demonstrates how to take care of ourselves and each other – reinforcing the shows themes of nurturing, empathy and self-esteem.”

Series one of Vida The Vet consists of 52 11-minute episodes, all of which can be watched on Cbeebies and BBC iPlayer.