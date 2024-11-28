Taylor Wimpey donates high visibility jackets to light up Coventry and Warwickshire pupils on their walk to school

In support of Road Safety Week, pupils at Exhall Junior School have been provided with high visibility jackets, thanks to a donation from Taylor Wimpey North Midlands.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since 1995, road safety charity Brake has been working to make streets safe and healthy places for all. Road Safety Week (17th - 23rd November) is Brake's biggest road safety campaign, with thousands of schools, organisations and communities getting involved to share important road safety messages.

In order to ensure that pupils at the school enjoy their walk to and from school safely during the winter months, the housebuilder has gifted 45 high visibility jackets to the children for them to wear during their morning and evening commute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Edwards, Assistant Headteacher at Exhall Junior School, said: “Road Safety Week is a vital initiative so we’re really grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their kind donation. Walking is a great way for our pupils to start the day with us, and the donation enables them to arrive and leave the school premises in a much safer way, which is the most important thing of all.”

TWNM - Pupils at Exhall Junior School following a donation from Taylor Wimpey North Midlands

Sarah Pasco, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “We’re proud to have been able to make this donation to Exhall Junior School this November, and are always keen to support the Road Safety Week initiative. We want to encourage children and their parents to walk to school, and we hope the high visibility jackets we’ve donated will help them to do this safely, and provide them with reassurance while out on their travels.”

Taylor Wimpey is building homes nearby at Appledown Meadows in Coventry and Raveloe Gardens in Bulkington, with prices starting from £299,950. To find out more information, call 024 7699 8019 or 02475260630. Alternatively, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/coventry/appledown-meadow or https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/bulkington/raveloe-gardens.