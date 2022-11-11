Teenager with knife among eight people arrested in Overslade after complaints of violent behaviour

The incident took place in Overslade.

Police arrested eight people in Overslade after complaints were made about people shouting, swearing and throwing objects at a house.

Among the arrests was a 16 year old boy who was carrying a knife.

Reports of violent disorder were made at just after 5pm on Thursday (November 3).

Within minutes, six officers from Rugby Police Station were on the scene, but the group had already fled.

Advertisement

Eight people, males and females between the ages of 16 and 38, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

One of them, a 16-year-old boy has been charged with violent disorder, possession of a knife in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a private dwelling.

The seven others were released on bail while enquiries continue.

Rugby SNT Inspector Sally Bunyard-Spiers said: “On the whole, Rugby is a peaceful and safe place.

Advertisement

“But, sadly, some people seem determined to cause issues with anti-social behaviour.

“Disputes and disagreements escalate, and then we see the silent, law-abiding majority of Rugbeians having to look-on as people behave inconsiderately in the street.

“I hope these arrests, together with other recent actions, send a clear message to residents: we are on your side, and we are doing everything we can to make sure you can enjoy your town, your street and your home in peace.

“We have a range of ways to deal with anti-social behaviour.

Advertisement

“In late October we secured a Closure Order against a house elsewhere in Rugby which had been a breeding ground for anti-social behaviour.

“By reporting incidents, the community plays a huge role in helping us to stamp out this behaviour – and I would once again like to thank all those who make reports, respond to appeals and provide camera footage.”

Anyone with information or camera footage of the incident – or with information on other anti-social behaviour and disorder – is asked to visit warwickshire.police.uk/report.

Antisocial behaviour is defined as 'behaviour by a person which causes, or is likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to persons not of the same household as the person'.

Advertisement