Telford Infant School first to gain Asthma Friendly Setting accreditation

By Louise Roberts
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 10:32 BST
Respiratory nurse, Katie Brady presents the accreditation to Francesca Berry, Telford Infant School's asthma champion along with Albie, Max, Finn and Penny.
Respiratory nurse, Katie Brady presents the accreditation to Francesca Berry, Telford Infant School’s asthma champion along with Albie, Max, Finn and Penny.
Telford Infant School in Leamington Spa, have become the first school in Warwickshire to gain the Asthma Friendly Setting Accreditation.

On receiving the good news, Telford Infant School’s headteacher, Louise Roberts, commented, “Our children’s safety, health and wellbeing is our top priority and we are delighted to be recognised for our hard work in supporting children with asthma”.

Asthma is an inflammatory condition that impacts an individual's airways and breathing and affects 1 in 11 children and young people. Children diagnosed with asthma are affected physically, emotionally, and academically. When asthma is not well managed, it prevents a child from effectively engaging in school and significantly increases the number of absences.

The Coventry and Warwickshire ICB (Integrated Care Board), the local councils and NHS providers are dedicated to rolling out this training and accreditation to all schools across Coventry and Warwickshire.

