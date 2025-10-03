Telford Infant School first to gain Asthma Friendly Setting accreditation
On receiving the good news, Telford Infant School’s headteacher, Louise Roberts, commented, “Our children’s safety, health and wellbeing is our top priority and we are delighted to be recognised for our hard work in supporting children with asthma”.
Asthma is an inflammatory condition that impacts an individual's airways and breathing and affects 1 in 11 children and young people. Children diagnosed with asthma are affected physically, emotionally, and academically. When asthma is not well managed, it prevents a child from effectively engaging in school and significantly increases the number of absences.
The Coventry and Warwickshire ICB (Integrated Care Board), the local councils and NHS providers are dedicated to rolling out this training and accreditation to all schools across Coventry and Warwickshire.