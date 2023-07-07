Telford Preschool in Leamington receives award for second year running

Staff at the school in Kelvin Road are celebrating receiving a Warwickshire Inclusion Kitemarking Scheme (WIncKS) award.

Staff at a Leamington preschool are celebrating receiving a special award for the second year running.

Telford Preschool in Kelvin Road have received a Warwickshire Inclusion Kitemarking Scheme (WIncKS) award.

The award, given by Warwickshire County Council, recognises and celebrates high quality special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision.

Those awarded need to have a good or outstanding Ofsted rating.

Claire Harman-Sherwood, the preschool’s manager, said: We are extremely proud to offer children and families the very best we can Start and we evolve with the times and needs of all our families.