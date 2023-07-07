Telford Preschool in Leamington receives award for second year running

Staff at a Leamington preschool are celebrating receiving a special award for the second year running.
Telford Preschool in Kelvin Road have received a Warwickshire Inclusion Kitemarking Scheme (WIncKS) award.
The award, given by Warwickshire County Council, recognises and celebrates high quality special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) provision.
Those awarded need to have a good or outstanding Ofsted rating.
Claire Harman-Sherwood, the preschool’s manager, said: We are extremely proud to offer children and families the very best we can Start and we evolve with the times and needs of all our families.
"We are all wonderful unique and we are pleased to offer a unique experience for our children and families.“We couldn’t do it with out a team of fantastic practitioners, local agencies, other early years setting’s and of course our wonderful families and children.”