Tesco customer selects Pitcheroak School to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant

Pitcheroak School is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant at the start of the new academic year.

Customers at Redditch Extra were given the chance to take part in an in-store lucky dip at the start of September to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token and use it to award a grant to one of three local schools in the retailer’s Stronger Starts voting round.

Sandra Clarke, Receptionist at Pitcheroak School, said: "We are so grateful to Tesco and their customers for choosing us to receive this generous grant. It will make such a difference to our children's experience at Pitcheroak School. The formative years in any person’s life are so important, and we will now get to work in using this grant to help our children get as good a start in life as we can give them."

Customers had the opportunity to choose the golden token, helping to award £5,000 to support a local community initiative.

Ed Williams, Store Manager at Redditch Extra, said: “We are delighted to see Pitcheroak School awarded £5,000 through our Stronger Starts Golden Grants draw. The event was a great opportunity for our customers to learn more about the three local schools in the Stronger Starts voting round. We hope to see the two remaining schools increase their votes between now and the end of voting. Thank you to all our customers who took part in the draw, and congratulations to Pitcheroak for winning this Golden Grant. It's fantastic to be able to help a local school and I'm sure the money will be put to great use.”

107 Tesco stores, specially selected for their work helping their local community, took part in the Golden Grants event on Saturday September 6, with over £500,000 in total being awarded to local schools.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”