The Warwickshire secondary schools that shone extra brightly during this year’s GCSE exam season have been revealed.

The government’s brand new preliminary performance figures for state-funded secondary schools are out now. Using this data, we’ve created a league table ranking the top state secondary schools across the Warwickshire County Council area for the 2023/24 school year - based on their latest Progress 8 scores.

This is a unique figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements, which demonstrates how well a secondary school’s pupils developed their academic skills compared to peers starting from similar primary schools nationwide. Any score above 0 is positive, but we’ve selected only those above with ‘above average’ or ‘well above average’ scores.

We’ve also made sure that all schools included on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had passing marks across the board. This means that the quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding all met or exceeded government standards the last time the school was inspected.

Here are the 13 Warwickshire schools that made the grade.

1 . King Edward VI School King Edward VI is a selective boys’ secondary academy in Stratford-upon-Avon. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an excellent Progress 8 score of 1.21 - earning it a high place in the ‘well above average’ band. | Google

2 . Stratford Girls' Grammar School Stratford Girls' is a selective girls’ academy in Stratford-upon-Avon. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had another brilliant Progress 8 score of 1.01 - placing it firmly in the ‘well above average’ band. | Google

3 . Lawrence Sheriff School Lawrence Sheriff is a selective all-boys academy in Rugby. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.89. | Google

4 . Rugby High School Rugby High is a selective all-girls academy in the Bilton area of Rugby. It was formerly rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.66. | Google