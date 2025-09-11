The Art of Our Schools - Rugby 2025

School work displayed for the exhibition

On Tuesday the 9th of September students from across Rugby, their families and friends and school staff attended the opening of the 2025 exhibition of ‘The Art of Our Schools’ at Rugby gallery.

All the schools in Rugby produced and displayed work from students aged 11 to 16. The evening was a great success with almost 300 people attending to look at the student’s work. The art work ranged from oil painting to pencil drawing, collages to clay sculptures in all different shapes and sizes.

Mrs Finnemore, head of Art at Harris school, who also organised the event said ‘the variety and quality of work provided by all the Rugby schools has been overwhelming. I am so pleased that so many students have been given the opportunity to have their work exhibited for friends and family to visit. All the schools should be so proud of the talent we encourage here in Rugby.’

The exhibition runs until Thursday the 18th of September at Rugby gallery.