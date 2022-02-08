The Gruffalo is on the way to Twycross Zoo

There will soon be yet another reason to visit Twycross Zoo with the revelation it will become the home of The Gruffalo Discovery Land.
The new, four-acre land, is due to open this spring.
It will combine the brilliance of the much-loved characters from The Gruffalo, inspired by the bestselling children’s book The Gruffalo written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler - and Twycross, a conservation organisation that exists to protect wildlife, preserve endangered species and educate the next generation on why it is important to protect our planet.
A spokesperson said: "The aim for this ground-breaking experience, developed in partnership with Magic Light Pictures, is to inspire more children than ever before about the importance of conservation and the natural world.
"With real-life animals, animatronics, film clips and much more, visitors to The Gruffalo Discovery Land at Twycross Zoo can encounter Fox, Owl, Snake, Mouse and the Gruffalo along their interactive journey through the deep, dark wood."
Newly-commissioned research by Twycross shows that more than three-quarters of children, as young as four, have a good understanding of extinction or endangered animals, but that more needs to be done to help them to understand how to respond, through conservation, and other ways to protect our planet.