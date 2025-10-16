"There is no place for hate in any community": Police visit Rugby schools to talk about crime
Rugby Rural North SNT have been out and about this week engaging with pupils, talking about hate crime and the effects it has on our communities.
A spokesman for Rugby Police, said: “There is no place for hate in any community.
“A hate crime is any criminal offence which is perceived by the victim or any other person to be motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a person's race or perceived race; religion or perceived religion; sexual orientation or perceived sexual orientation; disability or perceived disability; or because the person is transgender or perceived to be transgender.
“In an emergency, always call 999 if there is an immediate threat to life, someone is being violent, or a crime is happening.”
