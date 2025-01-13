Thinking Out Loud: Ed Sheeran champions music education at Coventry Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coventry AP Academy played host to a day its students will never forget when Ed Sheeran, the global music icon, visited to launch his groundbreaking new initiative, The Ed Sheeran Foundation. The foundation, dedicated to enhancing music education across the UK, aims to support thousands of children by providing access to instruments, mentorship, and performance opportunities.

The visit was as inspirational as it was transformative, spotlighting the academy’s commitment to nurturing creativity and championing diverse educational pathways. As part of the Solihull Alternative Provision Multi Academy Trust (SAPMAT), Coventry Academy is a beacon of innovation in education. Ed Sheeran’s presence only amplified the school’s mission to empower every young person, regardless of their background, to achieve their full potential.

The foundation is partnering with Coventry Academy and Coventry Music on studio space, with the foundation donating £10 000 to help develop the academy’s facilities.

Speaking to local and national newspaper and magazine journalists, Headteacher Glenn Mellor highlighted the impact: “Music is so important to our young people, it allows us to engage with them and give them a voice. Having this studio will help inspire our students to believe in their ambitions and future careers.”

Music with a MissionSheeran’s passion for music education is deeply personal. “Music education has shaped who I am. I’ve always enjoyed playing music, and it’s led to some of the best moments of my life.”” he shared with students during his visit. Growing up, music became his outlet for creativity and self-expression, and his journey to superstardom began with access to the right tools and mentors.

In an Instagram post, he said: “I set up @edsheeranfnd because recently there’s been less and less importance being put on music education.

“Even when I was in school it was seen as a ‘doss subject’ and not taken seriously.

“There’s a misconception that it’s not a real job – when the music industry accounts for 216,000 jobs in so many different fields and bringing as much as £7.6 billion in a year to the UK economy.

“Not to mention the power our art has worldwide to bring joy to people. It’s something we should be proud of and championing in the UK, not sweeping under the rug and pretending we are just bankers (no offence to bankers obvz).

“It was incredible for my mental health as a kid, feeling a sense of purpose and achievement, even just learning piano or cello at a young age way before songwriting.

“I want kids to be able to learn instruments, learn production and songwriting, performing, and have apprenticeship schemes help them learn different skills to enter the industry.”

The Ed Sheeran Foundation seeks to ensure every child, no matter their circumstances, has the opportunity to explore the world of music. From supplying instruments to funding expert guidance, the foundation’s work is a lifeline for schools and students facing barriers to musical learning.

Coventry Academy (along with Barr’s Hill) was chosen as one of the UK schools for the launch venue for the foundation, a testament to its ongoing efforts to make the arts accessible to all. Ed was hosted in the city by Coventry Music and he also visited Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.

A Day to RememberSheeran’s visit to Coventry Academy was nothing short of magical. He surprised students and talked with several of our budding musicians on his visit to our music studio. He also shared candid insights into his journey and answered their questions about a career in music. The school buzzed with excitement as Sheeran encouraged students to embrace creativity and resilience.

“Music is not just an art—it’s a bridge” he told the students. “It connects people, builds confidence, and opens doors you never thought possible.”

Teachers and staff were equally inspired. "Having Ed Sheeran here was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" said one teacher. "It’s a powerful reminder of how music can transform lives and futures"

What This Means for Coventry Academy and SAPMATSheeran’s choice to spotlight Coventry Academy reinforces the values at the heart of SAPMAT. The trust’s focus on providing alternative educational pathways aligns seamlessly with the foundation’s goals of inclusivity and empowerment through music.

The partnership brings tangible benefits to students:

Access to Instruments and improved studio facilities: Many students at alternative provision schools face financial challenges. The foundation’s support will ensure they have the tools to explore their talents.Mentorship Opportunities: Through the foundation, students will connect with industry professionals who can guide and inspire them.Enhanced Confidence: The platform to perform and express themselves fosters resilience and self-belief, qualities crucial for personal and professional growth.Inspiring the FutureEd Sheeran’s visit is a milestone for Coventry Academy and SAPMAT, solidifying their shared commitment to cultivating the next generation of musicians and creative thinkers. The academy’s role in the foundation’s launch has placed it at the forefront of a movement to champion arts education across the UK.

For students, the day wasn’t just about meeting a superstar. It was a celebration of their potential and a reminder that their voices, dreams, and creativity matter.

As the echoes of Sheeran’s conversations with our students fade, the legacy of his visit lives on in the hearts of the students and staff at Coventry Academy. The Ed Sheeran Foundation and Coventry Academy are united in a mission to ensure that every child, regardless of their starting point, has the chance to thrive through music.

As Ed Sheeran aptly put it, "Music opens doors" Thanks to his foundation, those doors are now wide open for Coventry Academy and beyond.