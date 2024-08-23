Top grades for war refugee who sat two sets of exams at once
Olha fled her country at the start of the war, and Andrew Wright, Headmaster of the Coventry school said: “Her work ethic and maturity have been incredible, so I’m thrilled to see her rewarded by these results.
“She hopes to return to help her country rebuild when appropriate, and she will be eminently qualified to do so,” he added.
Other pupils celebrating stellar results are Vincent, Aimee and Arjun, who each picked up a straight crop of grade 9s, while Ifan, Alex, Kanishka and Daniel achieved all 9s with one grade 8.
The school is celebrating a 100% pass rate for all pupils. 16 pupils gained at least 10 grades at 8 or 9, and 60 per cent of entries gained the top grades 7-9.
“This is the culmination of lots of hard work and perseverance from our pupils with support from parents and Bablake staff. These results demonstrate that Bablake pupils are well prepared as they move on to the next stage of their education,” said Mr Wright.
