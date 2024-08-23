Top grades for war refugee who sat two sets of exams at once

Bablake School 2024 GCSE Results - Ohla

Few pupils would find the stamina to sit two sets of GCSEs at once. But that is just what Olha, a Ukrainian pupil at Bablake School in Coventry, has done. She has simultaneously studied for both British GCSEs and Ukrainian qualifications this summer. And this morning’s GCSE results saw her gaining eight very good GCSEs, including astonishing high grade 7s in English Language and English Literature.

Olha fled her country at the start of the war, and Andrew Wright, Headmaster of the Coventry school said: “Her work ethic and maturity have been incredible, so I’m thrilled to see her rewarded by these results.

“She hopes to return to help her country rebuild when appropriate, and she will be eminently qualified to do so,” he added.

Other pupils celebrating stellar results are Vincent, Aimee and Arjun, who each picked up a straight crop of grade 9s, while Ifan, Alex, Kanishka and Daniel achieved all 9s with one grade 8.

Bablake School GCSE results 2024

The school is celebrating a 100% pass rate for all pupils. 16 pupils gained at least 10 grades at 8 or 9, and 60 per cent of entries gained the top grades 7-9.

“This is the culmination of lots of hard work and perseverance from our pupils with support from parents and Bablake staff. These results demonstrate that Bablake pupils are well prepared as they move on to the next stage of their education,” said Mr Wright.