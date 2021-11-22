Top marks for Rugby's Northlands Primary School after transforming dilapidated area of the playground

Photo courtesy of Northlands Primary School.

Pupils have given top marks to a newly-unveiled area of playground at Rugby' s Northlands Primary School - opened in celebration of the school's 89th year of teaching.

The bank area of the playground had been dilapidated, becoming increasingly unstable, but staff at the school were determined to restore it to its best for the pupils.

And despite financial challenges and delays brought about by the pandemic, the area was finished and opened on November 4 - the 89th anniversary of the school's 1932 opening.

Head boy Edward and head girl Hazel were thrilled with the new area.

Edward said “I think the bank is a great improvement from the old one, with lots more running space as it has been extended. With the new fencing it is much safer”.

Hazel said: “I think doing the bank was a great idea since it was due a repair, its safer and has more space now”.

Head teacher Mr Davoile, said: “It is a pleasure to see how happy our children are with their new learning and play space.

"We are committed to ensuring we give them the best that we can and we have had to overcome a large number of challenges to ensure this development could happen.”