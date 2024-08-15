Trinity Catholic School celebrates A Level results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students at Trinity Catholic School have been celebrating today after they opened a thoroughly well-deserved set of A Level results. As a highly inclusive Sixth Form, we have students studying a range of Level 3 A Level courses and Level 2 GCSE courses, depending on our students' needs.

We have students moving on to a wide range of courses and Higher Education including:

Rosie who will be studying Plant Biology at Aberystwyth

Emily will be studying Sport, Health and Physical Education at Cardiff University

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosie - Achieved a place at Aberystwyth to study Plant Biology

Zac will be attending Coventry University to study Computer Science

Aidan will be studying International Business Management Anglian Ruskin

Nikki has been accepted at Oxford Brookes University to study Law

Jacob will be studying History at Newman University

At Trinity we are one of only a few schools to offer an EMAS pathway for students with English as an additional language. Many of our students will be moving on to A Level Qualifications including Biology, Computing, Chemistry and Physics in September on receipt of their GCSE Qualifications next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be a huge achievement as most students were not only new to the UK but have overcome many challenges in their home countries. They have lived independently and learnt English alongside their academic programme of study. We look forward to sharing their results next week and are immensely proud of them!

Samirah Roberts School Improvement Lead said “We are extremely proud of the determination and resilience shown by students at Trinity Catholic School, we wish all our students, and their families, the very best for their futures. There is a huge amount for our community to be proud of. It is also right to acknowledge our staff for their hard work and dedication. They really have gone above and beyond for our students.”

Trinity Catholic school has worked closely with the other two sixth forms within the Magnificat family of schools and ensured that the pupils graduating today will have completed a broad range of activities as well as completing their academic studies. As students collected their results today, they celebrated with staff, reflecting on two years of study that have provided opportunities to perform on stage, travel to Italy, France and Poland as well as representing the school in the houses of parliament. Mr Leverage (CEO) said, “I am immensely proud of everything our students have achieved over the last two years. Our staff have given them the best foundation for progressing to their next stage of study or work and we wish our pupils every success for the future. It is a testament to the inclusive nature of Trinity that we can celebrate such a broad range of qualifications and results and every pupil needs to know we are proud of them for what they have achieved.”