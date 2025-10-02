Tudor Grange Primary Academy Perdiswell proudly opens its doors to the community

The event included a complete tour hosted by Perdiswell’s friendly staff which was well supported by some of the older children who volunteered their time to help out, assist in demonstrations, and be on hand to answer any questions. Visitors were able to explore every part of the school, including its grounds.

There was special focus on some of the more recent developments including the outdoor learning space and the school’s new library – together with useful insights into the school’s culture and Early Years’ curriculum provision. The visitors, including returning parents, were impressed with the school’s facilities following recent investment and site improvements.

Perdiswell has excellent outside space which has been developed to allow children of all ages to play, learn and share with others. Its thoughtful and engaging facilities received many compliments and certainly attracted the attention of the visiting children. The staff were delighted to include a local chef, Will, from Wayland’s Yard restaurant who fired up the pizza oven and cooked pizzas made by the children.

The school recently unveiled its new library space, made possible through funding by the active and enthusiastic Parent Teacher Association. It is a wonderful place where children can enjoy a peaceful reading room, stocked with a vast array of books for every ability and interest, made magical and inviting through painted murals and cosy reading nooks. This is representative of the school’s focus on the importance of reading at every age.

School Principal, Oliver Norman said “It was a fantastic day that showcased what Perdiswell is all about - amazing children, brilliant spaces and facilities and a desire to provide a great education for all children in partnership with our families and community. There were a few children who were having such a good time that they didn't want to leave! A couple of families had completely changed their mind about where they were planning to send their children after spending time in our school and having great conversations with staff and other parents. It is always heartwarming seeing parents of children starting school talking together and building that next layer of our community.”

“We were so pleased on the number of comments we received about the calm, family feel that makes Perdiswell special, but also that it is backed up by an ambitious approach to teaching and learning; challenging pupils to achieve at all levels with a continual drive to improve and take the school forward” explained Mr Norman.

Everyone at Perdiswell is looking forward to welcoming a full cohort of new starters into the Perdiswell family next September – and to be able to successfully navigate these formative, important years together as a community.

1 . Contributed Little boy having fun at the Open Day Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed A selection of snapshots from the Open Day at Perdiswell Academy Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed A selection of snapshots from the Open Day at Perdiswell Academy Photo: Submitted