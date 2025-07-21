Tudor Grange Primary Academy Perdiswell shows how a thriving school community hosts a successful Summer Fayre

On Friday 4 July, the school community at Tudor Grange Primary Academy Perdiswell came together to fundraise and enjoy its annual PTA Summer Fayre through a variety of stalls, events and celebrations. The day provided an opportunity for the whole school, parents and visitors to get involved in all kinds of ways, showing how Perdiswell puts relationships and families at its heart.

In traditional style, the school’s Summer Fair hosted lots of energetic, fun attractions including a huge inflatable slide, bouncy castle and obstacle course, as well as old favourites such as hook-a-duck, beat the goalie, Teddy Tombola and tin can knockdown. In one of the most popular attractions of the day, Headteacher Mr Norman and Year 4 teacher Mr Rowley stepped into the stocks for the much-loved ‘Soak the Teacher’ stall. They showed true sporting spirit and a great sense of fun as the children gleefully launched their water-soaked sponges.

Drawing on the school’s commitment to sustainability and creativity, there were two stand-out highlights of the day. There was a very popular ‘make your own music’ station that encouraged the use of recycled materials. A handmade musical xylophone - crafted from upcycled items by the PTA secretary – impressed everyone and will now be a permanent feature in the school’s outdoor learning area. The Fayre also held a ‘Nature Bakes’ competition, with entries from pupils from every school year. The entrants won prizes and stocked up the event’s sweet and cake stall with eco-inspired entries. Both of these activities show how Perdiswell works hard to provide outlets for talent and inventiveness, encouraging involvement by appealing to the diverse interests of its pupils.

The school was excited to welcome special guests, including Worcester Wolves mascot Wolfie, as well as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, who took a sneaky tour of the school office! Not to be left out, school dog Dougie joined in the fun and was rewarded with a well-deserved doggie ice cream.

Children play tradition games. Photo: Papillon Communications

Chair of the PTA, Stephanie Harford, said “It was a brilliant day and a real celebration of what makes Perdiswell such a special place. The support from staff, parents, carers and local friends of the school was just amazing. You can really feel how much people care about each other, about the children, and about making this school the best it can be.”

Throughout the day, Perdiswell’s school values - respect, collaboration, kindness, courage and responsibility were clearly on display. From pupils supporting one another and cheering on their teachers, to families giving their time and energy, the Perdiswell Summer Fayre truly showcased the school’s culture. Headteacher Mr Norman added “This event really shows the strength of our school community. At Perdiswell, relationships are at the heart of everything we do, and it was a joy to see children, staff, families and friends coming together to share laughter, learning and fun. We’re incredibly lucky to have such a supportive PTA and parent community.”

The PTA would like to thank all helpers, bakers, stallholders, and guests for making this year’s Summer Fayre such an outstanding success. The event raised an incredible £1480 - a reflection of the generosity and commitment of the Perdiswell parent community.