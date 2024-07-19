Tysoe Nursery hosts 20th birthday party

Tysoe Children’s Group hosted its 20th birthday party this July at the Old Fire Station, Tysoe

Tysoe Children’s Group (TCG) welcomed current and past children, families, staff and the wider community for its 20th birthday party. Over the course of the afternoon, over fifty party guests took part in activities inspired by nursery’s home at the Old Fire Station. Children were treated to a ‘fireman scavenger hunt’ with activities spread across the playground including design your own uniform (colour the firefighter); decorate a snack (biscuit decorating); extinguish a fire (throw beanbags into the flame-coloured hoop); pin the ladder on the fire engine; and name the knitted firefighters – which will become TCG mascots. The star attraction of the afternoon was the real fire engine arriving from Wellesbourne station, and demonstrating key fire fighter equipment. Children also had the opportunity to sit upfront behind the driver’s wheel. Yvonne Dillon, nursery manager commented: “It was great to see so many coming to celebrate our 20th birthday party. Thank you to all the staff and volunteers who gave up their time to plan, organise and host the party – I know the children, young and old, had a fabulous time!” Children helped create a new sign to commemorate the occasion printing their handprints on three giant letters spelling ‘TCG’ which will be treated and proudly displayed on the nursery front gates. As well as firefighting inspired games, Rose from Humming Bee, ran a special music and dance session while Steph from Mini Athletics conducted the ‘firefighter’s fitness test’ as part of the day’s scavenger hunt. Both run weekly sessions for TCG nursery children. “We would also like to thank Iain Macpherson (one of the grandparents) for volunteering his time to read a story to children for our ‘storytime’,” adds Yvonne. The nursery opened its doors in 2004 following the refurbishment of the village’s fire station which was decommissioned in 1998. It was established as a charity offering year-round children services, including the main nursery, for the local community and surrounding villages. Tysoe nursery continues to take inspiration from its old fire station setting and has two separate rooms dedicated to distinct age groups, ‘Sparks’ for 18 months to three years and ‘Flames’ three to five years. Holiday camps cater for children up to aged eight.