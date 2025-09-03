UK-leading state-of-the-art prep boarding house opens this week

The UK’s newest, purpose-built prep school boarding house welcomed its first pupils here at Bilton Grange in Dunchurch this week.

The state-of-the-art, £multi-million co-educational boarding house is leading the way for 21st century prep-school boarding, with children’s comfort and modern lifestyle at its heart.

Earle House champions boarding fun for seven to 13-year-olds with hub spaces for games and music, large movie screens, and a helter skelter-style slide to transport them between levels.

With a real home-from-home feel, light and airy bedrooms feature en-suites with more of hotel feel than a traditional-style boarding school.

New boarders Krista, Reisa and Pablo with Head, Gareth Jones pictured around the ‘star of the show’ slide

True to its ethos of First Step in the Adventure of Life, more than 80 children will live on the School’s 90-acre site with options ranging from full 24-7 boarding to flexible options that support today’s busy family life. The opportunity for fun and friendship, plus screen-free and travel-free evenings, is increasingly attractive to commuter families.

Parents dropping their children off, some of whom have never boarded, were bowled over by the impressive building and facilities commenting they would like to stay themselves.

Star of the show is the futuristic slide which can deliver the boarders to breakfast if they like while day pupils can use part of it at lunchtimes too.

Cascading down using the existing topography, Earle House blends with the prep’s impressive Pugin mansion buildings with interior design elements that create a modern twist on key historical features to connect the two. It has taken exactly two years to build.

Earle House at Bilton Grange

Earle House is part of a school-wide transformational project that includes exciting development opportunities within the main prep building. The vacated boarding space will be repurposed into new classrooms, staff working areas and Gap student accommodation as the School develops.

Head of Bilton Grange, Gareth Jones, said: “Earle House is part of a wider project to fulfil the School’s sector-leading vision to offer an unrivalled experience for all pupils and one which places their enjoyment of learning at the heart of what we do. The sector is experiencing hostility at the moment, but we are investing in Bilton Grange because we believe in the future, the benefits of boarding, and the value of an independent education.”