University of Warwick launches dual with university in Ukraine - marking two years of collaboration

The University of Warwick will launch a new computer science programme with a university in Ukraine this September.

This announcement coincides with the second anniversary of the University of Warwick's official twinning with the Kharkiv National University of Radio Electronics (NURE) on March 29.

Fifteen students from NURE will enrol on the programme. Having completed the first year of the NURE MSc, students will undertake a one-year MSc-by-research at the University of Warwick, supervised by researchers at both institutions.

The tuition fees for the University of Warwick’s part of the programme will be fully covered by the grant. Upon successful completion of their second year, students will be awarded a degree by both universities.

The journey towards this milestone began on September 21, 2022, when Warwick signed an agreement with NURE under an international twinning program aimed at supporting Ukrainian universities during the war, as well as laying the groundwork for support in the post-war reconstruction period.

The collaborative efforts culminated in the REWARD project (November 28, 2022 – December 31, 2023), funded by Research England. The project united leading researchers in AI, additive manufacturing, and other disciplines to produce groundbreaking research and innovation outputs, including the AI triaging of shrapnel wounds.

Following a successful bid to the funding call within the UK-Ukraine Twinning Programme, which awarded £80,000, the dual MSc grant is now under the management of Mosaik Education and Cormack Consultancy Group.

Eldar Agayev graduated with a BSC in Computer Science with Business Studies from the University of Warwick in 2023. During his time as a student, he launched the Warwick Ukrainian Society for students and served as President. He said: “Widening accessibility for more Ukrainians to subjects like Computer Science will have an immense role to play in the rebuilding of my country.

“As the digital age keeps expanding, computer science skills are vital contributions to almost all industries especially when you consider the need to future-proof the Ukrainian economy.”