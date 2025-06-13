University of Warwick launches Social Sciences programme to help address global challenges

The University of Warwick has unveiled plans to enhance teaching, research and innovation in Social Sciences as part of its Connect Programme.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By investing in Social Sciences, these plans will further strengthen the University’s reputation and contribution to addressing the most pressing global and societal challenges through meaningful collaboration.

The Social Sciences Connect Programme will facilitate a step change in the provision of teaching, learning, research and external engagement across the faculty by enabling greater collaboration across departments and with external stakeholders such as the United Nations University, as we search for solutions to the biggest questions impacting society today and tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Social Sciences Connect Programme will unlock opportunities for students and researchers to engage with peers and experts worldwide by accelerating and amplifying its interdisciplinary programmes to address the change in society’s demand for answers to the big challenges of the 21st century, giving its graduates the skillset to go out into the world and apply those answers. This will create more opportunities for collaboration, reinforcing the University’s position as a world leader in interdisciplinary education and research excellence.

Professor Caroline Elliott, Academic Director of the Social Sciences Connect Programme

Research and innovation developed as part of the Social Sciences Connect Programme will take an in-depth look at challenges such as the future of democracy, addressing climate change, AI and the future of work, solving global challenges through international cooperation and the future of social science.

The project will also build on the success of recent research projects at the University that have focused on international conflict resolution, job quality and the future of work, workplace mental health, tax reforms and detection of fraud.

Professor Stuart Croft, Vice-Chancellor and President of The University of Warwick, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After announcing the Connect Programme last year, we’re delighted to share more information about Social Sciences Connect as the University marks its 60th anniversary year.

The University of Warwick has announced plans to strengthen its Social Sciences provision, under its Connect Programme.

“The Social Sciences Connect Programme will foster interdisciplinary education and research excellence and greater collaboration to drive innovative and practical solutions to some of the most critical issues facing the world now and in future.

“Ambitious and wide-ranging in its scope, the project will cement the University’s position as a leader in Social Sciences and is fundamental to our core objectives of leveraging research and education as a force for global good.”

Professor Caroline Elliott, Academic Director of the Social Sciences Connect Programme, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project will only strengthen The University of Warwick’s reputation for high quality education provision and depth of student learning in Social Sciences.

“Through the delivery of new sector-leading courses, at undergraduate and postgraduate level, the project will better equip our students and graduates to confront the world’s most complex societal challenges to create a better future for all.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be so closely involved with a project that has the potential to uplift the lives of so many people around the world when the University is celebrating a very special milestone on its own journey as a renowned global institution.”

The Connect Programme was launched by the University in October last year.