Vacancies at leading college group with 75 jobs available

Jobs are available at a leading Midlands college group as it gears up for the next academic year.

WCG (Warwickshire College Group) is recruiting for 75 roles across its six colleges in Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

This includes 35 positions which will support its special educational needs and disability (SEND) delivery, including learning mentors, support mentors and specialist mentors.

There are also two SEN team leader positions available in Warwickshire which help to ensure that students are given support with their day-to-day learning.

The college group includes Royal Leamington Spa College, Warwick Trident College, Rugby College, Moreton Morrell College, Pershore College and Evesham New College.

It is seeking tutors and lecturers to fill a wide range of academic posts too and share their expert knowledge with the next generation.

This includes in Maths, English, Digital & Cyber, Early Years, Animal Behaviour, Hairdressing & Barbering, Graphic Design & Photography, Catering, Law, Animal Care and Plumbing.

There is also a call out for work-based learning managers in plumbing and electrical to help support apprenticeship delivery in these two key sectors.

The college is also recruiting for a range of non-academic roles, from finance and a new Director of MIS (Management Information Systems), to gardening, ground maintenance and estate management.

The college group is the largest college provider of The Prince’s Trust Team programme in the country and has team leader opportunities in Leamington Spa, Coventry and Smethwick.

Elise Lamberton, recruitment manager at WCG, said: “We are recruiting for a diverse range of positions to enhance and strengthen the team across the college group.

“We’re looking for industry experts or experienced educators to joins us to support our learning provision, with a large number of opportunities in our student support team too.

“At WCG we are proud to offer a comprehensive staff training programme to aid the continued development of our employees and an employee health and wellbeing scheme to ensure staff are supported when they need it most.”

WCG is seeking to fill all of the 75 roles ahead of the next academic year in September.

Applications are now open and prospective applicants should send a CV to [email protected]

To see the full list of opportunities available at WCG visit www.wcg.ac.uk/jobs