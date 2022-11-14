Ashlawn School - its first Ofsted inspection report since 2013 is awaited. Photo: Google Street View.

The last full inspection of November 2013 matched 2007’s outstanding outcome and now the whole Ashlawn community will be keen to see what the current Ofsted regime thinks of their efforts after the visit at the start of this month.

A spokesperson for Ashlawn School said: “We were pleased to welcome Ofsted to our school for a full two-day inspection. This was their first visit for almost ten years.

“We will, of course, share the outcome when we are able. Under the current framework it is likely that this won’t be until the mid/late part of December, but it could well be early 2023 because of the holiday period.