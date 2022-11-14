Verdict awaited after oustanding Rugby secondary school has first Ofsted visit since 2013
It is hailed as one of Rugby’s top schools thanks to its outstanding Ofsted rating but after a gap of nine years the inspectors have been back at Ashlawn.
The last full inspection of November 2013 matched 2007’s outstanding outcome and now the whole Ashlawn community will be keen to see what the current Ofsted regime thinks of their efforts after the visit at the start of this month.
A spokesperson for Ashlawn School said: “We were pleased to welcome Ofsted to our school for a full two-day inspection. This was their first visit for almost ten years.
“We will, of course, share the outcome when we are able. Under the current framework it is likely that this won’t be until the mid/late part of December, but it could well be early 2023 because of the holiday period.
“We are unable to say more at this stage as we are required to keep the outcome confidential until the report has gone through Ofsted’s review process.”