Vision board workshop at Allesley Hall Primary School to mark Children’s Mental Health Week

This workshop was run by Pallavi Prasad, an award-winning manifestation and mindfulness coach from Coventry. Pallavi is also the author of Bedtime Prompts; a Reiki and Pranic Healer.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allesley Hall Primary School in Coventry facilitated Vision Board Workshop for Year 3-6 on 7th February 2025, to mark the Children’s Mental Health Week. This workshop was run by Pallavi Prasad, an award-winning manifestation and mindfulness coach from Coventry. Pallavi is also the author of Bedtime Prompts; a Reiki and Pranic Healer.

Why is the Vision Board Workshop a MUST-DO at Schools?

Vision board workshops can inspire children to dream big, work hard, and stay motivated—all while having fun! Vision board workshops are more than just a fun activity—they provide children with a safe, creative outlet to explore their dreams, feel empowered, and nurture their mental health in a positive way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creating Vision Board at School

“If you can see it, you can manifest it” - says Pallavi. It is important for children to take time and put their dreams together. Especially in a School setting, where children can come together to think about their dreams and goals and create together in a safe and supportive environment.

Mr. Duncan Cottrill – Headteacher of Allesley Hall Primary School says “At Allesley Hall Primary School, we are deeply committed to supporting children’s mental health and well-being, recognising that a positive mindset is key to both happiness and success.”

“During Children’s Mental Health Week, we are focusing on the importance of emotional resilience and self-expression through a range of activities, including mindfulness, creative art sessions, and the role that kindness and self-kindness can play in improving mental health. By fostering an open environment where pupils feel heard and valued, we aim to equip them with the tools to manage their emotions, build confidence, and develop strong, supportive relationships with others. Together, we are creating a community where every child can thrive.”

Pallavi Prasad has been manifesting for over 15 years! “I am driven to educate the young ones. If these positive thinking tools such as gratitude, affirmations, vision boards, and visualisation are introduced in the early stages of children’s lives, they become habitual – a positive habit that they can carry on throughout their life. It also helps build their belief system on positive thinking.” - says Pallavi.

Read more on her blog here - https://www.positivepowercoaching.co.uk/post/vision-board-workshop-at-allesley-hall-primary-school-childrens-mental-health-week