VLC receives 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating

VLC, a specialist independent school dedicated to educating some of Warwickshire’s most vulnerable children, is celebrating a landmark achievement. Following a recent Ofsted inspection in April 2024, VLC has been awarded an outstanding rating, a testament to its exceptional educational and supportive environment.

The Ofsted report commended VLC for its transformative vision: “VLC’s vision is to ‘transform the lives of young people through education and care.’ This inspirational school achieves this for all its pupils.” VLC’s unique approach, characterised by a calm, therapeutic, and trauma-informed approach, enables students to engage deeply with a broad range of subjects, tailored individually to meet each student’s needs.

The report highlighted the school's remarkable curriculum, noting that it ensures “pupils are prepared exceptionally well for life beyond school.” The vast majority of VLC’s Year 11 leavers take GCSE exams and all have progressed to further education or training, including apprenticeships at prestigious companies like Rolls Royce.

This summer marks the 10th anniversary of VLC’s establishment as an alternative provision and its fourth year as a registered school. Adding to the celebrations, the school recently completed a new 30-acre provision, which will open in September. This expansion underscores VLC’s commitment to providing top-tier education and care.

Staff and Students Celebrate with cake and balloons

Charly Skoppek, Head Teacher at VLC, expressed immense pride in the school community. “VLC is an outstanding community, words cannot express how proud I am of each of our students; each other and their enthusiasm for learning and for their futures. Our students overcome of their progress, their determination and perseverance, their care and compassion for barriers everyday, and when things get tricky or too much for them, VLC staff have the faith and belief in them to carry them through these times and gently remind our students of what is possible and what can be achieved.”

VLC’s success is particularly poignant given the increasing demand for specialist educational provision. Nationally, there has been a notable rise in the number of children requiring such support. In Warwickshire alone, the number of students with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) has surged by 51 per cent over the past five years.

The school remains committed to continuous improvement, striving to offer the best possible provision for its students. As it celebrates its outstanding Ofsted rating and significant milestones, VLC stands as a beacon of hope and excellence in education for Warwickshire’s young people.