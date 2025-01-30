Warwick Business School picked to lead global UNESCO project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UNESCO has chosen the City of Coventry and Warwick Business School to participate in its global project to highlight the role of culture in building a sustainable future for the planet.

In a significant stride towards global cultural sustainability, WBS in collaboration with Coventry City Council, has been selected to participate in the prestigious UNESCO Culture 2030 Indicators initiative.

It aims to measure and highlight culture's vital contribution in achieving the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The UNESCO Culture 2030 Indicators project is a framework designed to monitor and evaluate the role of culture in sustainable development.

Mark Scott, Research Fellow at WBS who is a leading place and culture data expert with extensive experience of working with the local cultural sector and colleagues in Coventry City Council, said: “The UNESCO project encompasses a range of thematic indicators that assess various aspects of cultural impact, from heritage preservation to cultural participation and education.

“The inclusion of the City of Coventry and WBS in this project not only reinforces Coventry's legacy as a City of Culture but also highlights Warwick Business School’s commitment to leveraging research and data to drive impactful global change.

"Being part of the UNESCO Culture 2030 Indicators project is a tremendous honour for WBS. This collaboration underscores our dedication to cultural sustainability and our role in shaping a better future through informed research and data-driven strategies."

The collaboration between WBS, Coventry, and UNESCO is also supported by the UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport. This partnership aims to position the UK as a leader in cultural data management and sustainable development. By contributing to this groundbreaking project, WBS and Coventry are helping to shape policies and practices that will benefit communities worldwide.

Coventry City Councillor Naeem Akhtar, Cabinet Member for Housing and the Communities, said: "We are honoured to be part of this groundbreaking initiative, along with Warwick Business School, to contribute to UNESCO’s global sustainability mission.

“Coventry is the home of many fantastic cultural organisations, artists, community groups and creatives, and we are delighted that UNESCO can see the value in working with Coventry as a city.

“This marks a major step forward in advancing global cultural sustainability, underscoring the essential role of culture in achieving the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."

Jonathan Neelands, Professor of Creative Education at WBS, said: "By contributing to this initiative, we are helping to position the UK as a leader in cultural data management and sustainable development, further cementing the School’s place on the international stage.”

Mark Scott and Professor Neelands were leads in the Research and Evaluation for UK City of Culture 2021 and continue to be involved in other Coventry data-led and evidence-based policy projects like the recent Coventry Cultural Place Profiler. Coventry City Council has a unique pool of cultural and other data that make the partnership between the City Council and WBS distinctive.

Coventry is now part of a global network of cities for this project from 15 countries including, Burkina Faso, Nicaragua, Namibia, Thailand, Ghana and Jordan.

“Coventry has always been a beacon of cultural innovation and resilience,” said Professor Neelands. “Our participation in this project allows us to showcase our strengths and contribute to a global dialogue on the importance of culture in achieving sustainable development goals.

“We will be able to build a rich source of evaluation and research with UNESCO that will provide insights into the impact of culture on achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our involvement is not just about data collection; it's about making a tangible difference. The UK Government’s Research Excellence Framework rated 93 per cent of the School’s research ‘world-leading’ or ‘internationally excellent’, and this is another example of how WBS research is both relevant and practical.

“This initiative will be a testament to the power of culture in driving sustainable development. It highlights the need for a holistic approach that integrates cultural, social, and economic dimensions. We are proud to be part of this effort and look forward to the positive outcomes it will bring."