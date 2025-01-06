Warwick Business School signs up to develop leaders dedicated to sustainability

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick Business School has cemented its commitment to sustainability by joining the Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), a United Nations-supported initiative.

This move underscores the School’s dedication to integrating sustainability into its curriculum, research, and operations, and it comes after its Full-time MBA was ranked second in the UK and third in Europe for sustainability in the 2024 Better World MBA Top 40.

“We’re proud to be a member of PRME and join more than 800 business and management schools across the world committed to developing the responsible decision-makers of tomorrow,” said Frederik Dahlmann, Associate Professor of Strategy and Sustainability and Director of the WBS Sustainability Research Forum. “Our commitment to sustainability is unwavering.

“We strive to equip our students with the knowledge and skills they need to address global challenges and create a more sustainable future.

Warwick Business School

“By integrating sustainability into our curriculum, research, and operations, we aim to inspire future business leaders to drive positive change and build a more equitable and sustainable world.

“We are for the Change Makers, and we believe that business schools have a crucial role to play in shaping a sustainable future - we are committed to leading by example.”

As a PRME member, WBS is accountable for its sustainability efforts. The school will annually submit a Sharing Information on Progress (SIP) report, documenting its advancements in sustainability. As a PRME member WBS will work with other business schools on developing tools and courses to ensure they provide future leaders with the skills needed to balance economic and sustainability goals, while drawing attention to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aligning with the work of the UN Global Compact.

Recent initiatives undertaken by WBS to promote sustainability include a range of educational programmes and research projects.

The school offers optionss like the Social and Environmental Sustainability specialism on its MBA programmes, providing students with the tools to manage sustainability effectively.

A wide range of sustainability-focused elective modules are available across Undergraduate, Master’s, and MBA programmes. Additionally, the recent launch of an MSc in Accounting & Sustainability will equip students with the knowledge and skills to address the evolving demands of a sustainable business world. And the creation of a Carbon Modelling Power BI dashboard has led to significant curriculum changes, such as prioritising sustainable travel options.

Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, said: “The PRME initiative was launched to nurture responsible leaders of the future. Never has this task been more important. Bold leadership and innovative thinking are needed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”

WBS has secured more than £2.73 million in grants since 2020, supporting research on ESG and sustainability, with more than 60 sustainability research papers in renowned journals like the Journal of Financial Economics, Geography Compass, and the Journal of Marketing. The Sustainability Research Forum fosters collaboration among faculty, promoting the sharing of best practices and knowledge.

In terms of operations, WBS has reduced energy consumption in its main building, resulting in significant carbon savings.

David Elmes, Professor of Practice and Director of the WBS Global Energy Research Network, said: “The adoption of hybrid working and virtual meetings has reduced carbon emissions from transportation and printing. We also partner with environmentally responsible caterers like Eden Catering and Warwick Food Group, prioritising sustainable practices such as reducing waste, using local suppliers, and offering plant-based options.

“Reducing emissions from our operations is hugely important and becoming members of PRME will help us share best practice with other institutions.”

Dr Dahlmann added: “By joining PRME and implementing its initiatives and support, Warwick Business School is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable business education and research, preparing future generations to drive positive change.”