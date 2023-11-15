Warwick High School crowned winner for Future Readiness in the ISA Awards 2023

King's High School, Warwick has scooped the first ever national award for Future Readiness in the ISA Awards, which took place on 6 November.

The school's Global Changemaker and Innovation & Entrepreneurship Programmes are ground-breaking, accredited GCSE-equivalent courses which have been celebrated in these coveted awards.

King’s High School, Warwick has been crowned Winner of the Future Readiness Award in the Independent Schools Association (ISA) Awards 2023. In a record year for entries, to be awarded the inaugural Future Readiness title is a remarkable achievement.

Head Master, Dr Burley, commented, 'We are all thrilled with this national recognition for the innovative and future-facing work that King's High is leading. It was also a huge achievement to be Finalists for Outstanding Community Engagement and Outstanding Sport.'

The award follows on from King’s High’s previous accolade as Senior School of the Year 2021-2022 and being shortlisted this year for Girls’ School of the Year in the Independent School of the Year Awards.

The ISA added, 'The school’s curriculum has been reimagined, positioning core skills such as creative thinking and oracy at its centre. This has brought the launch of two GCSE-equivalent courses which prepare students for an evolving future, whilst inspiring their social responsibilities as individuals who can drive change.'