Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The unadulterated honey produced by the bees from flora around the university campus is used in catering across the University’s sites, including its dining halls and conference venues. The average beehive can produce around 25lb (11kg) of surplus honey, meaning that there is plenty available for visitors to purchase as a local produce souvenir.

The apiary, which was originally set up in 2011 was moved to a wooded area in 2018, as part of a relocation project to accommodate a new ambulance route on campus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bees are cared for in a collaborative effort by various university teams, including Warwick Conferences, the Estates Office, and volunteers from the local community and student body. Efforts are coordinated by the Warwick and Leamington Beekeepers, a branch of Warwickshire Beekeepers’ Association, which itself is affiliated to the British Beekeepers Association.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

The beekeeping initiative also contributes to ongoing environmental efforts, as outlined in Warwick Conferences’ Sustainability Roadmap and the University of Warwick’s Way to Sustainable. The bees are vital pollinators, supporting biodiversity across the Warwick campus and the surrounding local area.

Steve Poynter, Manager of the University of Warwick apiary, said:

“Working on the apiary is such a pleasure. The hives are in such a peaceful location within the campus that it really brings so much joy to those of us who are involved. The campus apiary is a wonderful chance for us to get close to nature and support biodiversity in the area.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clive Singleton, Head of Conference and Event Catering at Warwick Conferences, said:

“We’re proud to have our own campus honey available to our visitors, just one of the locally sourced products that help us to showcase the very best of what Warwick and the wider region has to offer.