Warwick nursery brings childhood dream jobs to life with magical work experience at Warwick Castle

Ivy (age 2), Nara (age 2), and Lillianna (age 3) enjoying their work experience session at Warwick Castle

Your Co-op Little Pioneers in Warwick has turned its toddlers’ dream jobs into playful reality by launching a series of new work experience sessions.

The early years education provider has partnered with local businesses to give children the chance to try their hand at their dream job for the day – whether becoming a fireman, caring for animals, or even being a princess!

The first work experience session saw three little ones have the chance to learn what it takes to rule a magical day at Warwick Castle.

Ivy (age 2), Nara (age 2), and Lillianna (age 3) spent the day exploring the castle, learning to politely welcome visitors as a team and monitoring the beautiful grounds to make sure all is in order, alongside using problem solving skills to solve riddles and find clues to help the princesses discover the lost key to the Princess Tower.

Jess, parent to Nara, said: “It was great to see the three little one’s bond so quickly and really embrace the experience. Going to nursery has definitely helped to Nara to build her confidence and communication skills, as a result she makes friends quickly and loves to get stuck into activities – I’m sure she’ll be talking about their day for many weeks to come!”

It comes as research commissioned by Your Co-op Little Pioneers revealed that the qualities most valued by business leaders are those which are learned during the formative first five years of life at early education.

Bethany Patrick, Acting Chief Operating Officer, at Your Co-op Little Pioneers said: "It’s been brilliant to launch our new work experience sessions. Not only have they been great fun for our children, but it’s also given them a chance to put their skills into action and learn some new ones along the way.

“The first five years of a child’s life are crucial, with the brain developing faster during this period than at any other time. We strongly believe in the difference early years education can make in pioneering great futures for our children. Early years education is so much more than just childcare, and the research has shown just how important the skills developed during those formative years, including empathy, communication and teamwork, are to ensuring our children get the strongest start in life.

“It’s been great fun to be able to provide playful and educational opportunities to help bring Ivy, Nara and Lillianna’s imaginations to life whilst inspiring them to achieve their dreams as they grow.”

Liam Bartlett, General Manager at Warwick Castle said: “It was an absolute joy to welcome the little ones for their first playful taste of work experience. All of the children were so engaged in the activities and did a great job of following our princesses lead throughout the day, from learning their day to day roles through to putting their skills into action – it was lovely to see!”