Warwick Nursery School achieves Green Flag Award

Sunflowers grown by children and staff

Warwick Nursery School is a maintained nursery school offering term time places for children aged 2-4 years from 8-5pm (www.warwicknurseryschool.org).

They are a high quality Nursery setting, led by qualified teachers, provided by the local authority for the Warwick community and surrounding areas. Being located in the heart of Warwick makes them easily accessible from all parts of town and beyond. The lucky children play and learn within the most beautifully natural setting, tucked in a corner of Priory Park, and are cared for and supported by the nurturing, dedicated team of staff.

Warwick Nursery School are very proud to announce that they have achieved an Eco-Schools Green Flag Award. The Eco-Schools Green Flag Award is an international accreditation that recognises and rewards schools for their commitment to environmental action and learning. It's a prestigious award, with the Green Flag symbolising excellence in environmental activities.

The feedback given was that “the Green Flag application process has helped you define and expand sustainability efforts in a way that truly transforms your nursery grounds. Involving the entire nursery community makes this even more special.” Some of the projects included; developing a rewilding area, transforming an old shed into a Bird Hide, crisp packet recycling and composting to upcycling old materials into creative play spaces, a Waste to Worms initiative to teach children about food waste and natural recycling, and a help-yourself salad wall made from recycled milk containers.

Green Flag Award Plaque

Thank you to EVERYONE for helping to achieve this; to all parents/families who donated money for the ECO February challenge fundraiser, gave up their time to help in the community garden and for all the donations of plants and seeds. Thanks to staff for all their hard work, and thank you to the children of course!