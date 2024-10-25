Austin Heath resident Zena Warner, 95 with local primary students

On Thursday, 10th October, residents from Austin Heath Retirement Village in Warwick had the pleasure of visiting Heathcote Primary School, where they shared heartfelt stories and experiences of their lives during World War II with Year 6 pupils.

Year 6 pupils at Heathcote Primary School were joined by Austin Heath residents, Zena Warner, 5, John McDermott, 98, Alan Wilson, 96, and Geoff Burton, 90, who shared memories of their experiences of the war and encouraged students to ask questions to gain a deeper understanding of what life was truly like during the war.

The event follows an ongoing partnership between Inspired Villages, Austin Heath retirement village, and Heathcote Primary School. Over the past three years, the initiative has focused on intergenerational learning, aiming to bridge the generational gap and create opportunities for older and younger generations to learn from one another. Austin Heath and Heathcote School have collaborated on various activities, ranging from baking and cooking in the kitchens to working together on their intergenerational garden project, with the residents’ WWII talks being particularly popular among Year 6 students.

Austin Heath resident Zena Warner, 96, commented: “I never thought I could do it, but once I started sharing my memories of World War II with the children, I found that I enjoyed it. The little details of everyday life during the war, the stories that don't always make it into the history books, are important for the children and their teachers to hear. It helps them understand what life was really like back then, beyond the major events. Passing on these personal memories feels like a way of keeping history alive for the next generation.”

Austin Heath resident, John McDermott, 98 in uniform.

Year 6 Teacher at Heathcote School, Nick Harwood, commented, “You could hear a pin drop in the classroom as the children were so enraptured with the residents and their stories. They were keen to ask questions and were fascinated with the stories they heard.”

