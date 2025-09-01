Warwick Schools Foundation Multi Academy Trust officially opened

Your World

The new academic year heralds a new beginning for a group of schools across Warwick and Leamington, with the official launch of Warwick Schools Foundation Multi Academy Trust (WSF MAT).

The WSF MAT comes into existence today, 1 September 2025. Its founding schools are Clapham Terrace Community Primary School and Nursery, Evergreen School, and Westgate Primary School. Warwick Schools Foundation has proudly worked together with each of these schools for several years, with the formation of the WSF MAT acting to strengthen these existing relationships for now and the years to come. Its creation aligns the shared interests of the two educational sectors — state and independent — for the benefit of children across the local community.

Whilst Warwick Schools Foundation and Warwick Schools Foundation Multi Academy Trust are two distinct entities, they are closely linked, including through governance structures, and a shared educational mission.

The overriding aim of the WSF MAT is to support excellence in educational provision in the local and surrounding area, drawing on the best of all the Warwick Schools Foundation schools and sharing practice to ensure that the life of every pupil is enhanced.

Three transformational aims underpin the Trust: social cohesion, social mobility, and inclusion. Through a shared belief that the more pupils from different schools can work together, the stronger our society will be, the WSF MAT provides a platform for the schools to learn from each other, thereby raising standards of achievement and enabling access to an even greater range of high-quality educational opportunities.

Richard Nicholson, Warwick Schools Foundation Multi Academy Trust CEO, said: ‘This is a very proud moment for the Trust’s founding schools and the wider Warwick Schools Foundation community. We are looking forward to deepening relationships across the schools, and welcoming in new schools the Trust in due course. We know that educational partnerships are transformational and that by working together, every pupil’s educational journey will be enriched.’

Find out more at: https://www.warwickschoolsmat.co.uk/